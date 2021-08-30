Indian River School District to Use New Online Family Portal for Meal Purchases

The Indian River School District will implement a new online family portal for meal purchases in school

cafeterias and online meal benefit applications for the 2021-2022 school year. The new TITAN system will

replace the previous K12 Payment Center system.

Families may open a new account in the TITAN system prior to the start of the school year. The TITAN online

system can be accessed at https://family.titank12.com . Any remaining balances in the family’s K12 Payment

Center account will automatically transfer to their new TITAN account.

Please note that all IRSD students will continue to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge in 2021-2022 under

the USDA’s Seamless Summer Option waiver. However, the TITAN point of sale system may be utilized for

the purchase of any à la carte food items. Cash will also be accepted for such purchases.

For more information on the TITAN system, contact the IRSD Nutrition Services Department at (302) 436-

1000.