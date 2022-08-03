Indian River School Districts Announces Start and End Times for 2022-23 School Year

The Indian River School District has set starting and ending times for the upcoming school year.

Opening day is Tuesday, September 6th for Grades K, 6 and 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School, excluding pre-school. Students in Grades, 1-5, 7,8 and 10-12 will start Wednesday September 7th. Preschool programs, including at Howard T. Ennis School, will begin Monday September 12th.

According to district officials, elementary school start times are pushed back to later in the day. The Delaware School of the Arts also has a longer day so daily instructional time is the same as in other district schools, SDSA students will only ride buses with other SDSA students.

“The new schedule will increase bus capacities for middle and high schools, ease morning and afternoon traffic congestion in the towns of Millsboro and Selbyville, and bring IRSD starting and ending times in line with other Sussex County school districts,” IRSD officials said in a statement.

