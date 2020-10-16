Indian River Schools Revise Reopening Plan For High Schoolers

The Indian River School District’s reopening plan continues to evolve.

The Board of Education has approved a revised hybrid learning schedule, which would bring back high school students for in-person learning earlier than originally expected.

Hybrid students in ninth grade will start attending classes at their high schools the week of October 26th.

Students in grades ten through twelve will come back the week of November 9th.

Weeks will continue with a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

IRSD released this schedule Thursday:

Refer to the charts below for examples of typical instructional weeks for hybrid students in Grades 9-12.

Hybrid Student in Cohort A (Grades 9-12)



Monday – In person



Tuesday – In Person



Wednesday – Remote (asynchronous)



Thursday – Remote (asynchronous)



Friday – Remote (asynchronous)



Hybrid Student in Cohort B (Grades 9-12)



Monday – Remote (asynchronous)



Tuesday – Remote (asynchronous)



Wednesday – Remote (asynchronous)



Thursday – In person

Friday – in person