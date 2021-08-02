Indian River Schools to Hold Staggered Opening in September

The Indian River School District will implement a staggered opening to the 2021-2022 school year in

September.

The first day of school for students in Kindergarten, Grade 6, Grade 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School

(excluding preschool) will be Tuesday, September 7. Students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will return to

school on Wednesday, September 8. Preschool programs, including Project VILLAGE, TOTS and Howard T.

Ennis will begin on Monday, September 13.

The district will return to a five-day in-person schedule for all students in 2021-2022. There are no plans to

continue a hybrid (remote/in-person) model.

COVID-19 protocols regarding face coverings and social distancing will be communicated to parents prior to

the opening of school.