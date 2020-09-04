Indoor Visits May Resume At Long-Term Care Facilities In Del.

Indoor visits with loved ones at Delaware long-term care facilities may resume, if a facility has not had a new positive COVID-19 test result within the past 14 days.

The Department of Heatlh and Social Services says 26 nursing homes and assisted living facilities have received permission to facilitate outdoor visits after submitting their plans over the summer. Long-term care facilities may start submitting their plans for indoor visitation starting next week.

Visits would be limited to one or two people per resident, and would be by appointment only. Visits also must occur in a visitation room near an entrance to the building. Residents and visitors would also be required to wear face masks, practice “proper hand hygiene,” and must socially distance and not have contact.

Numerous other protocols and restrictions would be in place. DHSS released these proposed guidelines Thursday:

As indoor visitation plans are approved by the Division of Health Care Quality, long-term care facilities will make families aware that visitations can be scheduled. Among the other requirements for indoor visitation:

Visitors must make an appointment, with only 1-2 visitors per resident allowed.

They must check in upon arrival.

Only residents who are negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease may have visitors.

Visitors and residents must wear face masks at all times and must practice proper hand hygiene.

All visitors must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet and must not have contact with the resident they are visiting.

Visitor testing is strongly encouraged, but at the discretion of each facility.

Staff will monitor the visits to ensure safety compliance.

Staff will disinfect the visitation area before and after each visit.

If the facility has a COVID-19 positive case originate there, indoor visitation would be suspended until the facility again reaches the 14-day mark without a new case.

In addition, assuming no infections, long-term care facility administrators can work with each resident’s family to designate one support person – a family member or other outside caregiver – who, prior to visitor restrictions, was a regular visitor at least two times per week. The support person will be able to provide companionship and assist with such activities as bathing, grooming and meal set-up if needed.

Under the guidance provided by DHSS, long-term care facilities must follow these rules in designating one support person per resident: