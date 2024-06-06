Information Session Held to Present Details on DNREC Permit Process for US Wind Project

Offshore wind developer US Wind, Inc. has submitted multiple permit applications to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for its wind energy project offshore from Maryland. DNREC held a public information session to inform the public and engage Delawareans in the regulatory process. The Talk of Delmarva’s Joe Ciccanti has more…

All of these materials including permits as well as public comments -are online at US Wind Project – DNREC (delaware.gov).