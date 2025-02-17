Ingrams Pond Boat Ramp Near Millsboro to Close for Construction

The boat ramp at Ingrams Pond near Millsboro will be closed on Monday, February 24th for construction of a new ramp and an expanded ramp parking lot. DNREC will replace the existing boat ramp, install a new courtesy dock and expand the parking lot to accommodate boating trailers.

The Ingrams Pond project is expected to be completed by the start of the summer season. During the closure – anglers wanting to fish in the area are encouraged to us the Millsboro Pond Boat Ramp.

