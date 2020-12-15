Injured Milford Police Officer Continues To Recover

A Milford Police officer who was part of a state task force continues to recover in a hospital from gunshot wounds suffered in an exchange last Thursday in a motel parking lot on Coastal Highway near Rehoboth Beach.



The officer has been identified as Milford Police Senior Corporal Timothy “TJ” Webb, a 13-year veteran of the force who is with the Fugitive Task Force.

Webb was shot in the face, hand, arm and leg while he was part of an attempted arrest last Thursday. The man who was being sought, an attempted murder suspect from Pennsylvania, was shot and killed.

According to a Facebook page authorized by Webb’s family to provide accurate information, Webb is eating again and his condition has been upgraded.



