Inmate With Numerous Health Conditions Dies With COVID-19

An inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution who had chronic health conditions has died with COVID-19 complications.

According to the Delaware Department of Correction, 40-year-old Michael Harris tested positive January 10th after showing symptoms. He was admitted to a hospital three days later, but his condition deteriorated suddenly Tuesday and he died late Tuesday night. Authorities said Harris also was affected by diabetes, asthma and chronic pain syndrome.

Harris had been in and out of custody for the past 23 years. Last month, he was sentenced to a year in prison on drug-related charges.

The DOC has reported a spike in coronavirus cases over the past eleven weeks at several facilities elsewhere, and continues with proactive screening and testing.

The Department of Correction provided this update Wednesday regarding COVID-19:

inmate COVID-19 case data as of January 19, 2021 :