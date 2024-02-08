Instructional Assistant at Wicomico High School Charged With Sexual Abuse of Minor

A man who was an instructional assistant at Wicomico High School has been arrested for pursuing and engaging in inappropriate sexual communications and interactions with a minor, who is a student. The arrest happened earlier this week–on Monday, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. 43-year-old Derrick Davis faces charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Fourth Degree Sexual Offense. Davis was placed on administrative leave pending this investigation and prosecution. Once this conduct was reported, authorities from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, with cooperation from the Wicomico County Public Schools, acted swiftly to investigate the matter and ensure that Davis was charged and taken into custody before he could enter school premises again. The investigation is ongoing, and the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is asking that anyone with information relating to this investigation or similar allegations to contact the following agencies:

Derrick Davis, age 43, was arrested after charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Fourth Degree Sexual Offense were issued by a District Court Commissioner. Davis was an instructional assistant at Wicomico High School.

Once this conduct was reported, authorities from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, with cooperation from the Wicomico County Public Schools, acted swiftly to investigate the matter and ensure that Davis was charged and taken into custody before he could enter school premises again. Davis was placed on administrative leave pending this investigation and prosecution.

Davis had a bond review in the District Court, and he was released on house arrest with electronic GPS monitoring and a condition that he have no contact with minors pending the prosecution of the case.

The investigation is ongoing and the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center is asking that any person(s) that have information relating to this investigation or similar allegations, please contact the following agencies:

*Department of Social Services Intake & Screening: (410) 713-3900

*The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division: (410) 548-4898

Information provided to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office should be directed to the lead investigator, Sgt. Seichepine.

It should be noted that criminal charges are allegations, and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in Court.