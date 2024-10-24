Intentionally Set Fire in Jail Cell at Eastern Correctional Institute

A fire contained to a prison cell at Eastern Correctional Institute on Revells Neck Road, Westover in Somerset County led to 20 inmates being relocated. Correctional Officers discovered the fire in Housing unit 5, Bravo Tier early yesterday afternoon. According to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, an inmate was able to ignite combustibles within his cell. The inmates who were relocated were examined by ECI medical, however no injuries were reported. The inmates returned to their cells once the smoke had been removed. Charges are pending.