Intercollegiate Trivia Tournament Qualifying Saturday Morning at UMES
February 21, 2025/
The Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Qualifying Tournament will be held at UMES on Saturday. This is one of the biggest intercollegiate trivia events on Delmarva in over 10 years. Teams from Washington, DC, New York City and Chicago will compete – looking to advance to the National Championship Tournament in Los Angeles in April. The Tournament is open to the public to watch – and begins at 9:30am at the Student Services Center.