Intersection Improvements Beginning at Route 13 & Stockton Rd in Pocomoke City

Preliminary work is underway for intersection improvements at Route 13 and Stockton Road in Pocomoke City. MDOT officials say this project will begin in earnest next week and includes:

converting the existing traffic control beacons to a full traffic signal

adding signal controls to all movements

update signage and pavement markings

install LED “Red Signal Ahead” signs in advance of the intersection.

Work will be done between 9 and 3pm Monday through Friday and drivers should expect single-lane closures and traffic cones and arrow boards. Also expect traffic to be impacted with delays during work hours.

Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.