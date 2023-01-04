Intersection Project to Shut Down Eastern Side of Milton Area Road

Starting Monday, January 9th and continuing for several weeks, the eastern side of Deep Branch Road in the Milton area will be closed at SR 1 depending on the weather. The planned 24/7 closure is due to an intersection project. You’ll find detour information below.

Additional Information from DelDOT:

The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists that starting Monday, January 9, 2023 through Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the eastern side of Deep Branch Road will be closed at SR 1 (weather dependent). Specifically, the eastern portion of Deep Branch Road access point closest to SR 16 will be inaccessible. This will be a 24/7 closure in conjunction with the construction of the SR 1 and SR 16 Grade Separated Intersection project.

The detour for northbound and southbound traffic is SR 1, to the northern access of the eastern portion of Deep Branch Road. Please use caution in the area.