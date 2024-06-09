Intersection Work at Rt 12 & Robins Ave in Salisbury to Begin Monday
June 9, 2024/
Maryland Department of Transportation will begin construction Monday on a project to improve safety and intersection operations at Route 12/Snow Hill Road and Robins Avenue in Salisbury. Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and drivers should expect single lane closures. This project should be complete by the end of the year – weather permitting.
The project will include:
- Widening northbound MD 12 to add a left-turn lane with bicycle compatibility
- Widening Robins Avenue to add dedicated left- and right-turn lanes
- Constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk along MD 12 from Robins Avenue to the existing sidewalk at Johnson Road
- Installing a new full-color traffic signal
- Upgrading stormwater management facilities
- Resurfacing the pavement
- Improving signage and pavement markings