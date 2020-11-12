Introducing… The Delmarva Chicken Association

A trade association formed 72 years ago to look out for the interests of Delmarva’s huge poultry industry has a new name and a new brand. Delmarva Poultry Industry Inc. will henceforth be known as Delmarva Chicken Association.

The idea developed out of a strategic plan two years ago. The goal is to clarify the organization’s role, who it is, and who should be involved.

“We learned in that process that in order to grow and stay relevant, we needed to make clear we are the region’s representative of all things chicken, and then we needed to find a better way to convey that to all of our audiences,” Delmarva Chicken Association Executive Director Holly Porter said. “This new brand identity is an exciting tool to help us to do that.”

“Becoming the Delmarva Chicken Association clarifies our pride in who we are, what we raise and produce, and the values we stand for as one of the largest chicken communities in the country,” DCA Board of Directors President Dale Cook said.

The new name and brand also includes a new logo that will be used in Delaware Chicken Association marketing and communications.

“We have spent the last few months working to reach this moment, but it’s a start, not an end,” Delmarva Chicken Association Communications Director James Fisher said. “We’re updating our website, newsletter, digital communications and social media, and there is much more to come.”

According to DCA, the Delmarva chicken industry in 2019 produced 609-million chickens and generated $3.5-billion in revenue. Also, Porter said the average American eats about 90 pounds of chicken a year. This new campaign will help them know where it came from.

A.S.A.P. Ink of Lewes and Rus Design of Parsonburg partnered with DCA in the new brand.