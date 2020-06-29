Investigation by Rehoboth Beach PD Leads to Arrest of 2 on Drug Charges

Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach PD

Rehoboth Beach Police have arrested two men on charges related to suspeted drug dealing after a three day investigation. Police received a complaint of a suspicious package at the Brighton Suites last week. Police were presented with an open package delivered by the USPS to the attention of a registered guest, 54 year old Timothy Lunn of Vestal, NY. Hotel staff believed the package was intended for the hotel by the way it was labeled and opened the box to discover drugs. Police obtained a search warrant for Lunn’s room and vehicle and additional items were located. During the investigation a man staying with Lunn, 38 year old Ade Smith of Chester, PA, tried to retrieve the package several times – representing himself as Lunn. When the hotel contacted Lunn that the package had been delivered, Smith picked up a package designed to replicate the one containing the drugs. Police arrested both men. Last Wednesday another package arrived at Brighton Suites for Lunn. Police got a search warrant for the package, which contained MDMA pills and methamphetamine. Lunn and Smith are each charged with multiple drug offenses and are being held at SCI in default of a cash bail.