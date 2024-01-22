Investigation Continues into Fight after Snow Hill Basketball Game Thursday Night

A fight took place Thursday in the hallway outside the gym at Snow Hill High School after the end of a varsity basketball game. The fight disrupted the orderly exit of patrons who attended the game and additional fights occurred resulting in additional law enforcement personnel being called. Police began their investigation Thursday night and continue to investigate – reviewing an enormous amount of video to identify those who were involved. Sheriff’s deputies say there will be charges filed when the investigation is completed.

Multiple police agencies assisted to clear the scene Thursday night.