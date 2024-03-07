Investigation Continues into Threat in Milford School District that Led to Lockdown

Milford High School and the Central Academy were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after the Milford School District received a credible threat towards the district schools and offices.

The School District released this announcement in Facebook:

“This afternoon a credible threat was made toward Milford School District schools and offices. We immediately enacted safety lockdown protocols and Milford Police Department was on site immediately working with our School Resource Officers and constables. Once it was determined that the threat did not pertain to our elementary schools, they were dismissed as scheduled without disruption or harm. Dismissal was delayed at the secondary campus until police could ensure safe transition of all students and staff. All after school activities were canceled for March 7, 2024. We sincerely appreciate the support of our staff, students and families as we navigated this afternoon’s threat. The safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority. It is important to note that during a threat, we have specific protocols in place to ensure the safety of everyone on our campuses. We continue to ask for your patience and cooperation allowing the district to communicate and provide direction as needed. We understand the urge to want to collect your student; however, we must follow the protocols and guidance of our police partners. The district will communicate with any necessary call to action for families at the direction of law enforcement on site. District Leadership and Milford Police are still investigating this situation and will communicate any additional information as needed. Thank you again for your patience and cooperation during this incident.”

Students from Milford High School and Central Academy were dismissed just after 3pm.