Investigation for Wanted Man Leads to Multiple Arrests in Harrington

Delaware State Police have arrested several individuals following a wanted subject investigation that occurred in Harrington on Wednesday afternoon.

KHALIELL PITTS

On April 20th, 2022 at approximately 3:55 p.m., troopers responded to the Mill Street area in Harrington attempting to locate 22-year-old Khaliell Pitts of Felton, DE. Pitts, who was actively wanted for violation of probation, was observed walking away from the home with five other subjects. When troopers attempted to contact Pitts in the area of Clark Street and Ward Street, he began to flee the area on foot. After a brief pursuit Pitts was taken into custody without incident and found to be in possession of approximately 1.5 grams of marijuana.

Khaliell Pitts is charged with:

Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Marijuana

Pitts was issued a $6,001 secured bond and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

Pitts was accompanied by 23-year-old Marc Johnson of Milford; 24-year-old Jackie Mitchell of Dover; 20-year-old Jajuan Reid of Harrington; 21-year-old Tyler Ellingsworth-Conde of Viola; and 24-year-old Laquan Johnson of Wilmington.

MARC JOHNSON

Marc Johnson fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody. A search of Johnson led to the discovery of a loaded H&R handgun, and a computer inquiry revealed that Johnson is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.

Marc Johnson is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Marijuana

Marc Johnson was issued a $43,000 cash bond and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

TYLER ELLINGSWORTH-CONDE

Tyler Ellingsworth-Conde attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody shortly afterwards. A search of Ellingsworth-Conde revealed that he was in possession of approximately 123.94 grams of marijuana.

Tyler Ellingsworth-Conde is charged with:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Ellingsworth-Conde was released on his own recognizance.

JACKIE MITCHELL

Jackie Mitchell, Laquan Johnson and Jajuan Reid were all taken into custody without incident.

Jackie Mitchell is charged with:

Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Mitchell was issued a $15,000 cash bond and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

LAQUAN JOHNSON

Laquan Johnson is charged with:

Illegal Gang Participation (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Laquan Johnson was issued a $15,000 cash bond and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution.

JAJUAN REID

A search of Jajuan Reid led to the discovery of approximately 4.5 grams of marijuana.

Jajuan Reid is charged with:

Possession of Marijuana

Reid was issued a civil citation and released.