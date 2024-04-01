Investigation into Assault in Cosmic Smoke Parking Lot in Dover

An assault in the parking lot of Cosmic Smoke on South DuPont Highway Saturday is under investigation by Dover Police. Police were called just before 8pm and contacted a 33 year old male victim who was injured during the assault, but refused treatment. The victim told police he exited his vehicle and was confronted by a group of 15 to 20 people – aged about 10 to 19. Several in the group physically assaulted the victim and demanded he turn over property. The suspects stole a key fob from the victim and ran off. Police say the only description of the suspects is they were black males.

Anyone with information contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.