Investigation into Attempted Thefts & Trespassing in Milton Area Leads to Arrest

Milton Police have made an arrest in a series of attempted thefts and trespassing incidents in the Milton area – a detailed statement will be released soon. Police remind residents to be proactive in safeguarding their vehicles and homes to prevent similar incidents. Remember to lock your doors, don’t leave valuables in view in your vehicle and park in a lighted area. Also use the outside lights on your home.

Police urge residents to contact 911 immediately if you witness any suspicious activity on your property or a neighboring property.