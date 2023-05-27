Investigation into Drug Dealing Leads to Arrest of Frankford Man

Image courtesy DSP

A narcotics investigation by the Sussex County Drug Unit has led to the arrest of a Frankford man. On Friday detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit and Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant at 43 year old Billy Mumford’s residence on Pepper Trail in Frankford. Mumford was found in Selbyville where he was arrested. A search of Mumford and his home led to the discovery of the following:

Approximately 36.86 grams of cocaine

Approximately 17.95 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 39.67 grams of marijuana

One loaded handgun with additional ammunition

Various items of drug paraphernalia

Over $16,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.

Mumford is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

Mumford was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mumford was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $123,000 cash bond.