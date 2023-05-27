Investigation into Drug Dealing Leads to Arrest of Frankford Man

May 27, 2023/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A narcotics investigation by the Sussex County Drug Unit has led to the arrest of a Frankford man. On Friday detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit and Governor’s Task Force executed a search warrant at 43 year old Billy Mumford’s residence on Pepper Trail in Frankford. Mumford was found in Selbyville where he was arrested. A search of Mumford and his home led to the discovery of the following:

  • Approximately 36.86 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 17.95 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 39.67 grams of marijuana
  • One loaded handgun with additional ammunition
  • Various items of drug paraphernalia
  • Over $16,000 in suspected drug dealing proceeds.

Mumford is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition.

Mumford was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mumford was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $123,000 cash bond.

Posted in , , , ,