Investigation into Fatal Easton Shooting Leads to Second Arrest

Charlene Morton (photo released by Easton Police)

A woman is facing murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of a man in Easton July 3rd.

Easton Police said Monday that 41-year-old Charlene Morton of Saint Michaels was arrested Monday and was being held in the Talbot County Detention Center. According to Police, an investigation indicates that Morton drove away from the scene, along with Jalyn Barney. Barney is accused of shooting his uncle George Barney following an altercation at a residence on Prospect Avenue. George Barney later died at a local hospital.

Police say the investigation shows that Jalyn Barney fired the shot from the vehicle before being driven away. Jalyn Barney was arrested later last week in Baltimore.

Police listed these charges against Charlene Morton:

1st Degree Murder

Conspiracy to 2nd Degree Murder

two counts of Accessory after the fact of 1st and 2nd Degree Murder

“The Easton Police Department would like to the thank the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, St. Michaels Police Department, Maryland State Police, the U.S. Marshals Capitol Regional Fugitive Task Force and Talbot County Emergency Services for their assistance in this incident,” Easton Police said in a statement.