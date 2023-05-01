UPDATED: Investigation into Shooting in Rehoboth Beach Continues

UPDATED – 12pm: Rehoboth Beach Police were called to a hotel on Christian Street just after noon on Sunday for a possible suicide in one of the rooms. Police found two victims with gunshot wounds to the head as well as loaded 90mm handguns near each victim. Police determined the 28 year old male victim from Coatesville, PA was dead and the 23 year old female victim from Newark, DE was unconscious but breathing. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

