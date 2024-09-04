Investigation into Shots Fired in Salisbury

Salisbury Police Officers are currently conducting an investigation into shots fired that occurred at approximately 12:20 this afternoon in the area of Jackson Street and East Vine Street in Salisbury. There are no reported injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it becomes available.