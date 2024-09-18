Investigation of Domestic Incident in Felton Leads to Arrest of Newark, Maryland Man

An investigation into a domestic dispute that happened back on October 31st of 2023 has led to the arrest of a Newark, Maryland man. According to Felton police, 38-year-old Aaron James Brown Jr. who fled the scene prior to police arrival at the Peachtree Apartments in Felton, faces charges that include aggravated Menacing (Class E Felony) Offensive Touching (Misdemeanor) and Criminal Mischief under $1,000 (Misdemeanor). Yesterday, Tuesday, September 17th, Brown was extradited from Somerset County, Maryland to the Felton Police Department where he was arrested and processed on his charges. Brown was video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance pending a later court date. He was also issued a no contact order with the victim and Peachtree Apartments. During the verbal altercation, Brown allegedly threatened to throw a concrete block through a sliding glass door at the female victim and then broke the sliding door as he was gaining access into the apartment. He purportedly shoved the female victim with both hands causing her to fall backwards.

Aaron James Brown Jr.