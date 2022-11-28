Investigation of Suspicious Person near Laurel Ends in Arrest of Wanted Man

Image courtesy DSP

A Harrington man has been arrested after an investigation into a suspicious person in the Laurel area Sunday night. Delaware State Police were called to Sycamore Road just after 7pm for a man carrying a gas can. They contacted 28 year old Brandon Brown and a computer search showed three warrants for his arrest for burglary and identity theft. Brown was arrested and found with a large knife, a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia and stolen electronics.

Brown was transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony)

Conspiracy Third Degree

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution a $5,400 secured bond. He was also arraigned on his outstanding burglary and identity theft charges and was issued an $18,950 unsecured bond.