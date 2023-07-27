Investigation Still Ongoing into Block Party Shooting Earlier This Month

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) continues to investigate the shooting that occurred on Chippewa Boulevard in Salisbury on July 5th that resulted in one individual being killed and seven others injured. Despite numerous leads and information already obtained during the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office believes that the public may still have additional information to assist with the investigation. Crime Solvers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.

Additional Information:

Anonymous information may be submitted to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776, through the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office app (free download from the app store) or through our website: http://www.wicomicosheriff.com/pages/crime-submittip.htm.