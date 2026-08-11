UPDATED: Dover Police Identify Human Remains Found Near Dover Retention Pond
August 11, 2026/
UPDATED – 08/11/26 – Dover Police have identified the remains found near a retention pond on August 4th near West North and Banning Streets as 37 year old Tiffany Pendexter of Dover. Police say a grounds maintenance worker found her remains in an overgrown area, which had not been maintained for over a year. The Division of Forensic Science continues it’s examination including the cause or manner of death. Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. Anyone with information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.
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ORIGINAL STORY – 08/05/26 – The Dover Police Department is investigating the discovery of human remains Tuesday afternoon in an overgrown area near a retention pond at West North and Banning streets. The remains, found by a grounds maintenance worker mowing the property for the first time in about 13 months, were in an advanced state of decomposition. Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play, but the remains have been sent to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and help identify the deceased. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers.