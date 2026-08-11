UPDATED: Dover Police Identify Human Remains Found Near Dover Retention Pond



UPDATED – 08/11/26 – Dover Police have identified the remains found near a retention pond on August 4 th near West North and Banning Streets as 37 year old Tiffany Pendexter of Dover. Police say a grounds maintenance worker found her remains in an overgrown area, which had not been maintained for over a year. The Division of Forensic Science continues it’s examination including the cause or manner of death. Police say there are no obvious signs of foul play. Anyone with information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

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