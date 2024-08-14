Investigation Underway Following Overnight Burglary at Dover Area Business

Dover police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Dragonland Smoke Shop overnight–this morning. The investigation began at 2:13 a.m. overnight this morning, when Officers were dispatched to the business for the report of a glass break alarm. Officers responded and found that the front glass doors of the business were broken. According to police, two individuals broke into the business by shattering the glass doors. Once inside, they removed various products and left. Anyone with information should call Dover Police.

Additional Information:

One of the individuals is described as a tall male, wearing a black ski-mask, black shirt, and gray sweatpants.

The second one is described as a short male wearing a navy blue hoodie, black shorts and white knee high socks.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.