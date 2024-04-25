Investigation Underway into Shots Fired Incident in Pocomoke

An investigation is underway into an incident in which shots were fired into an occupied building in Pocomoke just before midnight last night. According to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 3500 block of Redden Road. The investigation of this incident is now being handled by the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Burns at 410-632-1111 extension 2265. Tips can also be given anonymously via the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office APP. The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it becomes available.