Investigation Underway Into Theft Of Bronze Vases From Milton-Area Cemetery

Delaware State Police are seeking potential victims in a theft investigation in the Milton area.

State Police said Thursday that troopers responded May 2nd to Henlopen Memorial Park on Lockerman Road just off Coastal Highway regarding a theft complaint. An investigation determined that more than 100 bronze flower vases had been stolen from cemetery plots since 2021.

State Police are asking that anyone who had a vase purchased and placed for a deceased relative or friend at Henlopen Memorial Park to please contact Trooper 1st Class R. Prettyman at Troop 7 at 302-703-3322.