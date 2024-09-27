Investigations by Milford Police into Illicit Drugs End in Arrest of 7 Milford Men
September 27, 2024/
Several investigations into the sale of illicit drugs in Milford led to the arrest of 7 people. Milford Police and other agencies executed search warrants at four residences in Milford – on NW Front Street, North Street, Kings Highway and the Mispillion Apartments.
As a result of the search warrants, police found heroin, crack cocaine – packaged for sale, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, 2 9mm handguns and a high capacity magazine and ammunition and $963 in suspected drug proceeds were seized.
Nasir Bowen-Brown, 41, Milford – was charged with two counts of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony); one count of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony); and Possession/Consume a Controlled Substance. Bowen-Brown had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $11,500 secured bond. Bowen-Brown was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.
Jeffrey Moran, 62, Milford – was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on his own recognizance. Moran was ordered to appear at a later date in the Justice of the Peace Court 6 related to this investigation.
Shaquel Bowe, 31, Milford – was issued a criminal summons for possession of a controlled substance. Due to Bowe’s probation status, Delaware Probation and Parole violated his probation and he was committed to the Sussex Community Correctional Center in default of $6000 cash bond. Bowe was ordered to appear at a later date in the Justice of the Peace Court 6 related to this investigation.
Turrell Bowe, 33, Milford – had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 related to his two court capiases. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to appear in the Justice of the Peace Court at a later date.
Dana Legrand, 38, Milford – was charged with two counts of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony). Legrand had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $10,000 cash bond. Due to Legrand’s probation status, Delaware Probation and Parole violated his probation and he was also held on $30,000 cash bond. Legrand was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.
Isaiah Pitts, 23, Milford – was issued a criminal summons for Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm. He was released on his own recognizance. Pitts was ordered to appear at a later date in the Justice of the Peace Court 6 related to this investigation.
Damian Legrand, 37, Milford – was charged with one count of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony); one count of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Legrand had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $40,400 cash bond. Legrand was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.
Milford Police Department would like to thank the Dover Police Department S.O.R.T., Delaware State Police S.O.R.T., Delaware Probation and Parole and Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare for their assistance with this operation.
