Investigations by Milford Police into Illicit Drugs End in Arrest of 7 Milford Men

Several investigations into the sale of illicit drugs in Milford led to the arrest of 7 people. Milford Police and other agencies executed search warrants at four residences in Milford – on NW Front Street, North Street, Kings Highway and the Mispillion Apartments.

As a result of the search warrants, police found heroin, crack cocaine – packaged for sale, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, 2 9mm handguns and a high capacity magazine and ammunition and $963 in suspected drug proceeds were seized.

Nasir Bowen-Brown, 41, Milford – was charged with two counts of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony); one count of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony); and Possession/Consume a Controlled Substance. Bowen-Brown had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $11,500 secured bond. Bowen-Brown was ordered to appear at a later date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.

Jeffrey Moran, 62, Milford – was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and was released on his own recognizance. Moran was ordered to appear at a later date in the Justice of the Peace Court 6 related to this investigation.

Shaquel Bowe, 31, Milford – was issued a criminal summons for possession of a controlled substance. Due to Bowe’s probation status, Delaware Probation and Parole violated his probation and he was committed to the Sussex Community Correctional Center in default of $6000 cash bond. Bowe was ordered to appear at a later date in the Justice of the Peace Court 6 related to this investigation.

Turrell Bowe, 33, Milford – had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 related to his two court capiases. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to appear in the Justice of the Peace Court at a later date.

Dana Legrand, 38, Milford – was charged with two counts of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony). Legrand had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $10,000 cash bond. Due to Legrand’s probation status, Delaware Probation and Parole violated his probation and he was also held on $30,000 cash bond. Legrand was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.

Isaiah Pitts, 23, Milford – was issued a criminal summons for Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine and Unsafe Storage of a Firearm. He was released on his own recognizance. Pitts was ordered to appear at a later date in the Justice of the Peace Court 6 related to this investigation.

Damian Legrand, 37, Milford – was charged with one count of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony); one count of Manufacture/Deliver/Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony); and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Legrand had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $40,400 cash bond. Legrand was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas for a Preliminary Hearing.