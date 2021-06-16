Investigators: Greenwood Bar & Grill Fire Was Set

A fire that gutted The Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Greenwood last month was deliberately set, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire broke out at about 3:00 a.m. May 18th at the building on West Market Street. Investigators have since determined it was a case of arson.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. The fire caused about $500,000 damage.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Sussex Division at 302-856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The Pit Stop had been in the midst of a battle to stay open.