Investigators: Seaford House Fire Was Deliberately Set

A house fire early Thursday in Seaford was deliberately set, according to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.



The fire was reported during the 1:00 a.m. hour in the 600-block of Elm Drive. There were no reports of any injuries.



Firefighters from Seaford, Laurel and Blades responded, as did the Fire Marshal’s Office. Damage is estimated at $50,000.



Anyone with information about the suspicious fire is asked to contact the Fire Marshal at 302-856-5600 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.