Investigators Seek Clues In Dec. 2019 Shooting Death

Investigators don’t want a murder case to grow ‘cold.’

Stefon Hagans was found dead of gunshot wounds outside his Salisbury home on Dale Lane early last December 14th. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public will come forward with any information, possible security footage or other clues that could help.

Several people were reportedly involved with the December fatal shooting and fled in a vehicle. His mother has said Hagans had no known enemies, which has made it difficult to determine a motive and locate suspects.

Anyone who can help with the homicide investigation is asked to contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.