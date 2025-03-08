IRS Tax Season Information and Updates

As we head into the peak of the 2025 tax season and people file their 2024 returns, Joseph Olivares of the IRS tells the Talk of Delmarva that among the improvements made to the process are the mobile tax forms that are available…

If you have any questions, call 1-800 -829-1040 or visit IRS.gov where they have chat bots which are assisting in processing these calls and answering questions.

As we head into the busy part of tax season, scammers are looking to take advantage of people. Joseph Olivares of the IRS tells the Talk of Delmarva that a new banner has been added to the IRS online accounts, which is essentially a scam alert…

He says one of the most important things you should keep in mind is to guard your social security number or any kind of personal identification information.

The tax deadline is fast approaching and now is the time to start collecting your tax documents if you haven’t already. Once you file, typically with direct deposit you’ll get your refund within 21 days of the IRS accepting your return. IRS spokesman Joseph Olivares tells the Talk of Delmarva what can cause delays in the process of getting your refund…

He encourages tax filers to double check the information they are providing to decrease the probability of delays.

With tax season in full swing, many are filing their returns and hoping for a refund. IRS spokesman Joseph Olivares tells the Talk of Delmarva that there are different factors that can affect the timing of a refund…

You can go online to IRS.gov and find the Where’s My Refund tool. You’ll need your social security or ID number, filing status, and the exact amount of your return.

As many people work on filing their taxes this season, the IRS tries to expand the tools to make the filing process quicker and more expeditious for people. In regard to the return process, it takes about 21 days or less If you file E-file or file through direct deposit. Spokesman Joseph Olivares tells the Talk of Delmarva about the other services the IRS is offering…

The TCE program is a group of tax professionals that give free tax help, particularly for people 60 years of age or older. These tax professionals specialize in pensions and retirement-related issues–which are more unique to senior citizens.