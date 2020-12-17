IRSD Adjust School Meals Pickup Program Next Week

The Indian River School District will reschedule its curbside meal service next week to Tuesday from Wednesday.



Pick-up is available at several schools Tuesday between 10:45 and noon. Evening service will also be available at Indian River High School and North Georgetown Elementary School between 4:30 and 5:30.

The Indian River School District will resume curbside meal service on Wednesdays in the new year.

The Indian River School District released this schedule:

Meals are free of charge and available to all children 18 years and under. Service will take place from 10:45

a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

 Georgetown Elementary School (Front entrance)

 Howard T. Ennis School (Cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool)

 Indian River High School (Bus parking lot)

 Long Neck Elementary School (Bus parking lot)

 Lord Baltimore Elementary School (Parent drop-off/pick-up line)

 Millsboro Middle School (Bus parking lot)

 North Georgetown Elementary School (Bus parking lot)

 Selbyville Middle School (Bus parking lot)

In addition, evening meal service at Indian River High School and North Georgetown Elementary School will

take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Parents or guardians may drive up to the meal distribution location where a nutrition services staff member will

hand them a “Meals to Go” package in a contactless fashion. Parents/guardians are advised to clear space in

their vehicle’s trunk prior to arrival.

The district will resume regular Wednesday service on January 6. Evening service at Indian River High School

and North Georgetown Elementary School will also resume on that date.