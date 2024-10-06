IRSD Announces 2025 Educational Support Professionals of the Year
October 6, 2024/
The Indian River School District has announced the 2025 Educational Support Professionals of the Year. There is one winner from each of the district’s 15 schools and district office. During the event on Thursday, October 10th at the Seed and Sapling events venue on Clayton Avenue in Frankford, the overall Educational Support Professional of the Year for 2025 will be announced. The special ceremony will begin at 6pm.
School winners are as follows:
- Jaqulynn Decker, Paraprofessional, Southern Delaware School of the Arts
- Urias Deleon-Velasquez, Bilingual Paraprofessional, Georgetown Middle School
- Deneen Drummond, Assistant Chief Custodian (Fireman), Georgetown Elementary School
- Barry Gaines, School Constable, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School
- Lori Goodhart, Cafeteria Manager, Long Neck Elementary School
- Letoya Jackson, Paraprofessional, Howard T. Ennis School
- Elizabeth Kreiser, Paraprofessional, North Georgetown Elementary School
- Tammy Mitchell, Administrative Assistant, Selbyville Middle School
- Nichole Pantuliano, Computer Technician, John M. Clayton Elementary School
- Emily Quillen, Paraprofessional, IRSD Early Learning Center
- Laura Reed, Paraprofessional, East Millsboro Elementary School
- Chris Shelton, Assistant Chief Custodian (Fireman), Millsboro Middle School
- Krista Showalter, Administrative Assistant, District Office
- Cindy Wilson, Paraprofessional, Lord Baltimore Elementary School
- Allison Wright, Paraprofessional, Indian River High School
- Sherrie Wright, Administrative Assistant, Sussex Central High School