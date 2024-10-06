IRSD Announces 2025 Educational Support Professionals of the Year

The Indian River School District has announced the 2025 Educational Support Professionals of the Year. There is one winner from each of the district’s 15 schools and district office. During the event on Thursday, October 10th at the Seed and Sapling events venue on Clayton Avenue in Frankford, the overall Educational Support Professional of the Year for 2025 will be announced. The special ceremony will begin at 6pm.

School winners are as follows: