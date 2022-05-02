IRSD Begins Online Survey Focused On Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

The Indian River School District wants to know more about the community’s thoughts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The district will conduct an Equity Stakeholder Survey starting this week. Officials said the information gathered from the survey will be used to inform and improve support, policies and practices.

The survey is in response to a Consent order in a case in November 2019.

Elementary students, secondary students, parents, staff and IRSD community members will be able to take part in the surveys between May 3rd and May 16th.

According to IRSD:

The surveys will be active from May 3-16 and can be completed online at irsd.net. If you would like any accommodations to support you with survey completion, please contact David Maull at (302) 436-1000 or david.maull@irsd.k12.de.us.

The survey will use at least five response options to capture a wide range of perceptions.

When responding to a statement, participants will choose one of the following responses: Strongly Agree, Agree, Neither Agree nor Disagree, Disagree and Strongly Disagree.

We value the voice of our various stakeholder groups and will use this information as we forward plan district initiatives.