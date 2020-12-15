IRSD Board of Ed Meeting on 12/21 Will be Virtual

The Indian River Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 21 will be conducted

online using the Zoom video conferencing platform. The public portion of the meeting will begin at

approximately 7:00 p.m. and the public is invited to participate.

Please disregard any previous notice of this meeting being held at Sussex Central High School.

A link to the Zoom meeting and instructions on how to join the session will be posted on the district website at

irsd.net on December 21. Public comments will be accepted during the meeting.

The change to an online platform was necessary due to Delaware’s restrictions limiting the size of public

gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.