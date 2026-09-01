IRSD Board Seeks Candidates for Vacant Seat in District 1

The Indian River Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to fill a vacant seat in District 1 through June 30th, 2027.

Interested candidates must meet the following qualifications:

Must be a citizen of the United States and Delaware and live in the school district

Must be 18 years of age or older at the time of the election

Must live in the nominating district for which he/she is a candidate

Cannot be a paid employee of the district subject to rules and regulations of the board

Must never have been convicted of embezzlement

Must not be disqualified due to a crime listed in Delaware code §209 of Title 14

Must obtain a criminal background check and Child Protection Registry check under § 309 of Title 31