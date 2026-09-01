IRSD Board Seeks Candidates for Vacant Seat in District 1
September 1, 2026/
The Indian River Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to fill a vacant seat in District 1 through June 30th, 2027.
Interested candidates must meet the following qualifications:
- Must be a citizen of the United States and Delaware and live in the school district
- Must be 18 years of age or older at the time of the election
- Must live in the nominating district for which he/she is a candidate
- Cannot be a paid employee of the district subject to rules and regulations of the board
- Must never have been convicted of embezzlement
- Must not be disqualified due to a crime listed in Delaware code §209 of Title 14
- Must obtain a criminal background check and Child Protection Registry check under § 309 of Title 31
Interested candidates should contact Superintendent Jack F. Owens, Jr., Ed.D. at (302) 436-1000 or jack.owens@irsd.k12.de.us. Interested candidates should submit a notarized Candidate Filing Form and letter of interest prior to 4:00 p.m. on September 23, 2026. The Candidate Filing Form and additional information is available at www.irsd.net.