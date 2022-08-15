IRSD Food Service Returns to Pre-Pandemic Operations – Must Apply for Free/Reduced-price Lunch Program

USDA waivers for free school lunch have expired and Indian River School District students will no longer receive meals at no cost in school cafeterias with the start of the new school year. Food service at all schools will return to pre-pandemic operations – which means students at all schools will be requires to pay for breakfast and lunch unless they qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch program.

Students at all IRSD schools will be required to pay for breakfast and lunch unless they qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch program. Meals can be paid for by cash or check, or by utilizing the online TITAN Family Portal at https://family.titank12.com/

Parents who want to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their kids should submit a Meal Benefit Form before the start of the school year on Tuesday, September 6th. This form can be accessed on the TITAN Family Portal, on the district website at irsd.net or at the child’s school. For more information, contact your child’s school or the IRSD Department of Nutrition Services at (302) 436-1000. A household may apply for benefits at any time during the school year.

The 2022-2023 school year begins on Tuesday, September 6 for students in Grades K, 6 and 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool). The first day of school for students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Wednesday, September 7. Preschool programs, including Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, September 12.