IRSD High Schools To Offer More In-Person Instruction

The Indian River School District will expand to four days of in-person instruction each week for high school students now learning in the hybrid format. The expansion is scheduled to take effect the week of April 12th.

Sussex Central and Indian River High School students will be able to attend classes in person on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Indian River School District officials say they will continue to look at possibilities to offer additional in-person learning for middle-school and elementary school students. Full-time remote instruction will continue to be offered for students and families who have chosen that option.

For more information, please CLICK HERE