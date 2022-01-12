IRSD Highlights State Incentive As It Searches For Substitute Teachers

The Indian River School District is inviting recent state retirees to serve as substitute teachers.

Under the State of Emergency recently revised by Governor John Carney, state employees who have recently retired may accept positions as substitute teachers after one-month separation of state service. Previously, a six-month waiting period was required.

To address the current need, the Indian River School District has temporarily increased the pay scale to $200 per day after five days of substituting. Retired paraprofessionals receive $150 per day after five days of substituting.

For more information, please contact Michele Murphy with the Indian River School District at 302-436-100 or email michele.murphy@irsd.k12.de.us.

“Service as a substitute teacher will not count towards the annual earnings limit of $30,000 for pensioners in a state-funded position,” according to IRSD.