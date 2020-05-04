IRSD Kindergarten Registration Being Conducted Electronically for 2020-2021 School Year

Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is now being conducted electronically in the Indian River School District.

Registration documents can be found online at https://www.irsd.net/parents___students/registration or by clicking on the blue Registration button on the district homepage at irsd.net. Documents can be filled out and submitted electronically to each school. Parents will receive a confirmation e-mail from the school once the registration documents have been received.

Kindergarten registration is for children who will be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2020. Parents

registering their child must also submit electronic copies of an original birth certificate, proof of immunization and proof of residency.

Please note that these registration procedures should also be used for new students entering the district in Grades 1-12 in 2020.

Parents who cannot access the online registration system should contact their child’s school to arrange the pick-up and drop-off of paper documents. Staff is available to answer phones at each school between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please do not visit the school in person unless you’ve made prior arrangements to pick-up or drop-off documents.

Parents can also mail registration documents to the school addresses provided on the district website. All paper materials will be disinfected for 48 hours priors to being processed.

Parents who do not know which school their child will be attending can visit Delaware’s school locator website at https://schoollocator.doe.k12.de.us