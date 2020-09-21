IRSD Offers Curbside Meal Pick-Up For Students

Curbside meal pick-up for Indian River School District students will start this Wednesday, under an extension of the U.S.D.A. Summer Food Service program.



Meals will be offered at no charge each Wednesday from 10:45 a.m. until noon at various schools in the district. Parents or guardians may drive up to the designated location for contact-less pick-up of five-or-seven days of meals for students who are learning remotely.



Hybrid students will be able to get breakfast and lunch at schools when they are there in person.



Students and families can find out more specifics from the Indian River School District, which provided the following information:

Meals will be free of charge and available to all children 18 years and under. Service will take place every

Wednesday from 10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:

 Georgetown Elementary School (Front entrance)

 Howard T. Ennis School (Cafeteria entrance by indoor swimming pool)

 Indian River High School (Bus parking lot)

 Long Neck Elementary School (Bus parking lot)

 Lord Baltimore Elementary School (Parent drop-off/pick-up line)

 Millsboro Middle School (Bus parking lot)

 North Georgetown Elementary School (Bus parking lot)

 Selbyville Middle School (Bus parking lot)