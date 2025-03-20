IRSD Referendum Defeated

The Indian River School District’s current expense referendum was defeated by district residents on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The unofficial vote totals are as follows:

FOR: 4,749

AGAINST: 5,424

“We are obviously disappointed with the result of the referendum but understand that this is part of the school funding process in Delaware,” Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens said. “We certainly respect the opinions and wishes of our public and understand the uncertainty caused by the recent property reassessment and rising residential energy bills. However, without the passage of a current expense referendum, the district faces difficult decisions regarding staff and programs. As expenses continue to outpace revenue and cause further deficit spending, our administration and Board of Education will explore numerous options, including hosting another referendum in 2025. Despite this setback, we will continue to strive to provide our students with premier educational services.”

The referendum would have provided funding for increased operating costs and the recruitment and retention of staff.