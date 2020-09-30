IRSD Revises Schedule For Hybrid-Learning Students

The Indian River School District Board of Education has revised the district’s hybrid learning schedule. Some will start with in-person classes earlier than originally scheduled.
Hybrid students in grades four through six will start with in-person instruction the week of October 12th. Seventh-and-eighth grade hybrid students will begin in-person instruction the following week of October 19th.
Indian River School District is also reviewing the hybrid schedule for all high school students to determine if they may receive in-person instruction earlier than originally anticipated.
IRSD provided this schedule update:
Dates In-Person Instruction
September 17 – October 2 Grades PreK-1 (Cohorts A and B)
October 5-9 Grades PreK-3 (Cohorts A and B)
October 12-16 Grades PreK-6 (Cohorts A and B)
October 19 – November 17 Grades PreK-8 (Cohorts A and B)
Updates can be found at the Indian River School District website.